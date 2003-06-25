NCTA on inside wiring: Cut the sheet

Cable operators should not be required to provide overbuilders with

alternative access points to multichannel and broadband wiring inside

multiple-dwelling units and office buildings when the wires are behind sheet

rock walls, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association told federal

judges.

The NCTA wants the Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C., to relax a

provision in Federal Communications Commission inside-wiring rules that requires

cable operators to provide competitors with other options for access when the

traditional "demarcation point" between cable-controlled wires and the

building's wires is physically inaccessible.

The demarcation point typically is 12 inches outside of where the cable wire

enters a subscriber's dwelling unit. The NCTA agreed that wiring embedded in

brick, metal conduit, or cinder blocks may be too costly or impossible to

access, but sheet rock can be easily cut into and repaired.

The FCC, however, agreed with RCN Corp. that landlords might be reluctant to

allow walls to be damaged in any way. The trade group said the commission

ignored evidence to the contrary.