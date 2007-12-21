NCTA Hires New VP of Government Relations
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has beefed up its Washington lobbying contingent with the addition of a former Democratic Hill staffer.
Rita Lewis, most recently with lobbying firm, The Washington Group, is joining NCTA in the new post of VP of government relations, starting Jan. 2.
Lewis' resume includes deputy executive director and political director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which helps those Democratic senators now controlling Congress get elected. She also worked for former Senator Tom Daschle of South Dakota. (Democratic FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein is also a former Daschle staffer).
