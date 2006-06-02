NCTA Hires Media Maven

Despite some recent hits--FCc Chairman Kevin Martin's plans to grant multicast must-carry and boost cable's VOIP payments into the Universal Service Fund among them--there is some Joy at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

It's Joy Sims, new director of media relations for the association. She comes to NCTA from Porter Novelli Public Affairs, and before that from the office of Senate Commerce Committee Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.).

Sims started June 1.

