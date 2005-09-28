NCTA Helps To House Its Own

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is joining with the Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association to help find homes for cable employees displaced by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

In partnership with not-for-profit database KatrinaHousing.org, NCTA will help match those workers with the families of other cable workers willing to house them. The site has set aside a portion of its site to the cable effort.

Companies interested in participating can contact NCTA at 202-775-3629.