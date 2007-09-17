NCTA Heads Back To NOLA

As promised, the cable industry will return to New Orleans in 2008 for its annual get-together.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association, which had to move its convention from New Orleans to Atlanta in the spring of 2006 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, said Monday it would be returning to the Big Easy for its 2008 annual convention, scheduled for May 18-20.

NCTA has held the convention there eight times. NCTA is also planning a variety of events during the show to help with the ongoing recovery effort.





"While the recovery of New Orleans is still under way," said NCTA convention Co-Chair Rocco Commisso in announcing the site along with co-chair Debra Lee, "the city is more than ready to host another outstanding cable convention. We’re looking forward not only to participating in the city’s rejuvenation, but also to enjoying all that a revitalized New Orleans has to offer."





The show will be held at the Ernest N. Morial convention center, site of previous shows, as well as the painful pictures of stranded and hurting citizens that filled the cable news networks back in late summer 2005.