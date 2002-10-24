NCTA: Groups `disparage' ops' honesty

Consumer groups are exploiting corporate scandals to bolster arguments for

tighter media-industry ownership caps, the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association said Thursday.

The NCTA is urging the Federal Communications Commission to reject reforms sought

by the Consumer Federation of America and others that would change the yardstick used to

measure a cable operator's audience reach and restrict opportunities for limited

partnership investments.

Specifically, the NCTA opposes consumer groups' call for ownership limits based

on the percentage of homes passed by a cable operator rather than share of

pay TV subscribers.

The NCTA

also criticized their proposal to eliminate rules allowing companies to keep

ownership tallies low by insulating directors, limited partners and other officers

who own other cable operators from programming decisions.

The consumer groups contended that companies will supply misleading

information.

'These arguments, which disparage the integrity of all

cable operators, are obviously intended to further consumer groups' primary

objective: to impose the lowest possible cap on ownership,' the NCTA

said.