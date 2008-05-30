NCTA Elects Officers

The Weather Channel's future ownership may be up in the air, but the head of parent Landmark Communications remains firmly rooted in the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

Decker Anstrom, who headed the NCTA before leaving to join Landmark, was re-elected as chairman of the board for a second one-year term at a board meeting at The Cable Show ’08.

Also elected officers of the NCTA were Tom Rutledge, Cablevision Systems, vice chairman; Bob Miron, Advance/Newhouse Communications, secretary; and Pat Esser, Cox Communications, treasurer.