NCTA Distributes First HD PSAs

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association will distribute its first-ever public service announcements in the high-definition format this week on promoting Internet safety for children.

It is part of the "PointSmart,ClickSafe" effort launched last month. The announcement of the new PSA's also comes a day after the Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on "Protecting Children on the Internet."

The PSAs are being delivered via satellite July 25 and 26 and will be available in both standard and HD versions.

The PSAs, produced by Pinnacle Advertising, reinforce the cable industry's "Online safety Code of Conduct" which includes free content control filters, educational resources, school and community-based partnerships, and cooperation with law enforcement to "prevent, police and prosecute" online predators.