NCTA criticizes spectrum plan
Cable-television-relay spectrum should not be used to settle the fight
between direct-broadcast-satellite providers and would-be competitors seeking to
establish multichannel services via a terrestrial- microwave network, the cable
industry said Friday.
'DBS operators are resurrecting a `not-in-my-backyard' solution,' the
National Cable & Telecommunications Association said in a letter to the
Federal Communications Commission.
DBS companies are fighting a plan to let Northpoint Technology Ltd. or
another company use DBS spectrum for a terrestrial multichannel service.
Fearing interference, EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. have
urged the FCC to authorize the new service in spectrum now reserved for
transmitting programming from cable networks to MSOs.
The switch would deprive cable systems of needed spectrum and would lead to
disputes between cable systems and local microwave companies, the NCTA
said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.