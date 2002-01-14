NCTA criticizes spectrum plan

Cable-television-relay spectrum should not be used to settle the fight

between direct-broadcast-satellite providers and would-be competitors seeking to

establish multichannel services via a terrestrial- microwave network, the cable

industry said Friday.

'DBS operators are resurrecting a `not-in-my-backyard' solution,' the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association said in a letter to the

Federal Communications Commission.

DBS companies are fighting a plan to let Northpoint Technology Ltd. or

another company use DBS spectrum for a terrestrial multichannel service.

Fearing interference, EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. have

urged the FCC to authorize the new service in spectrum now reserved for

transmitting programming from cable networks to MSOs.

The switch would deprive cable systems of needed spectrum and would lead to

disputes between cable systems and local microwave companies, the NCTA

said.