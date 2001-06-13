NCTA chooses new officers, board

The NCTA picked a new chairman, officers and board members on Wednesday at its annual convention in Chicago.

New chairman is Michael Willner, president of Insight Communications. Other officers elected for 2001-2002 were Vice Chairman Jerald L. Kent, CEO, Charter Communications; Secretary John Rigas, CEO and chairman of Adelphia Communications; Treasurer Brian Roberts, president, Comcast. In addition to the officers and NCTA President and CEO Robert Sachs, the NCTA Executive Committee will include Decker Anstrom, CEO, The Weather Channel; Matthew Blank, chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks; Joseph Collins, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Cable; Nickolas Davatzes, CEO, A&E Television Networks; James Dolan, CEO, Cablevision Systems; Robert Miron, president, Advance/Newhouse Communications; James Robbins, CEO, Cox Communications; Daniel Somers, CEO, AT&T Broadband.

Elected to the board: Associate Director, John Egan, chairman, ANTEC (re-elected to a two-year term); At Large System Directors: Ronald Duncan, CEO, GCI Cable Inc. (newly-elected to a three-year term); James D. Pearson, CEO , U.S. Cable Corporation (re-elected to a three-year term); At-Large Programmer Directors: Nickolas Davatzes, CEO, A&E Television; John Hendricks, chairman and CEO, Discovery Communications; Haim Saban, CEO, Saban Entertainment/Fox Family Worldwide (re-elected to a two-year term); At-Large Directors: Geraldine Laybourne, Chairman and CEO, Oxygen Media; Maggie Wilderotter, CEO, Wink Communications Directors (newly-elected to a two-year term); Rural/Small System Operator Joseph S. Gans, III, President and CEO, Gans Multimedia Partnership Director (re-elected to a two-year term). - Bill McConnell