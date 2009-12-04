NCTA Calls On FCC To Initiate Steps To Develop Robust Digital Set-Top Market

A robust retail market in digital set-tops has not

materialized, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association says, and

it calls on the FCC to initiate a broad notice of inquiry to discover how, and

whether, such a market can be achieved.

That came in a letter to FCC Media Bureau Chief Bill

Lake from NCTA President

Kyle McSlarrow Friday and followed the FCC's announcement of a request for

comment on spurring a market in set-tops that could deliver both cable and

broadband video to TVs as a way of spurring broadband adoption--76% of homes

have computers, over 99% have TVs.

But NCTA wants the FCC to take the next step and open a

notice of inquiry.

"As an initial matter, we agree that a

fully-competitive retail navigation device market has not yet developed -

despite the persistent efforts of the commission, the cable industry, and consumer

electronics manufacturers and retailers," said McSlarrow.

The FCC tried to spur that market with a mandate that the

surfing and security functions be separated, but has recognized that did not do

the trick.

NCTA points out that even if it had developed, it would have

been based on a video landscape that does not reflect today's marketplace. That

is a point cable operators made against the mandate in the first place, saying

a hardware fix--the CableCARD technology--would likely be outstripped by a

downloadable version (then FCC Chairman Kevin Martin said the industry needed a

deadline).

NCTA noted that the FCC's request for comment talked about a

platform-agnostic approach to a "plug-and-play" solution. It pointed

out that it has long argued for a platform-agnostic approach that would allow

devices to work across satellite and telco platforms, too, which are not under

the same set-top mandate as cable.

He said that undeveloped market came despite the cable

industry's best efforts, pointing out the industry has deployed over 17 million

set-tops with CableCARDS.

While it is contemplating changes, McSlarrow asked the FCC

to continue to consider waivers of the mandate, including for HD boxes--which

the FCC has indicated it is receptive to--and of the requirement that every operator-supplied

box have a CableCARD slot.

NCTA got a shout-out from Public Knowledge for the letter.

"We are pleased that the cable industry has joined us in supporting an FCC

inquiry into the state of the set-top box market.

We agree with NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow," said

Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn in a statement. "We also agree that the

rules for set-top boxes and related devices should apply to all video

providers."