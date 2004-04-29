NCTA: Cable Fees Too High
Apparently, it’s not just cable subscribers who think their fees are high.
Cable operators think they’re fees-the bills they pay to the FCC anyway-are rising too fast as well.
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is complaining that cable operators’ annual regulatory fees would go up 6%, compared to an average of 1.5% for all telecom providers overseen by the FCC.
Each system, if the proposed fees are approved, would pay 70 cents per sub and $135 per satellite relay
license, up from 66 cents and $90 in 2003. That’s too high, says NCTA legal chief Dan
Brenner, given that the most expensive duty associated with regulating cable-reviewing rates
for upper programming tiers--has almost entirely expired.
