NCTA: C-SPAN To Replay Major Sessions

C-SPAN, the cable-industry backed public affairs network, says it will air three major sessions from the National Cable & Telecommunications Associaton over the next three Saturday mornings, as well as in prime time on the Memorial Day Weekend--May 25-28--on C-SPAN2.

On tap will be the opening general session with FCC Chairman Kevin Martin--Martin praised cable but also prodded the industry to offer its programming a la carte (Saturday, May 12, at 10 a.m. NYT and on C-SPAN2 May 29 at 8 p.m.); the Tuesday general session with NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow and Comcast chief Brian Roberts in which McSlarrow responded to Martin (C-SPAN, Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and on C-SPAN2 May 30 at 8 p.m.); and the closing general session Wednesday afternoon scheduled to feature executives including Jeffrey Bewkes of Time Warner, Patrick Esser of Cox and Bob Iger of Disney looking at cable's future (C-SPAN, Saturday, May 26, at 10 a.m. and C-SPAN2 May 31 at 8 p.m.).

