NCTA Begins Cable Show Registration

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association Monday opened registration for The Cable Show, its annual convention, being held May 18-20.

The show is returning to New Orleans, where it had been scheduled to be held the spring after Hurricane Katrina essentially crushed the convention industry there. But the NCTA is doing more than just sending its dollar and attendees the city's way, planning charitable and hands-on "rebuilding" events.

Would-be registrants can sign up online at the event’s site.