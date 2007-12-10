NCTA Begins Cable Show Registration
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association Monday opened registration for The Cable Show, its annual convention, being held May 18-20.
The show is returning to New Orleans, where it had been scheduled to be held the spring after Hurricane Katrina essentially crushed the convention industry there. But the NCTA is doing more than just sending its dollar and attendees the city's way, planning charitable and hands-on "rebuilding" events.
Would-be registrants can sign up online at the event’s site.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.