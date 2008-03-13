NCTA Backs Comcast vs. FCC
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association said Thursday that it planned to file a brief in support of Comcast and against the Federal Communications Commission's changes in leased-access rules.
An NCTA spokesman said that was because the decision "raises constitutional issues that impact the entire industry.”
The lawsuits against the FCC are mounting as cable operators, TV stations, networks and media activists have all challenged various recent rulings.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.