NCTA: Back in the Day
By Staff
The 2005 National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention this week is no doubt teeming with industry movers and shakers making fearless predictions about the television business -- fearless, as in not particularly worried that anyone a few years from now will bother actually checking their accuracy.
Hoping to put a little scare into them, B&C went back a decade and dug up some prognostications that we solicited from top cable executives in the run-up to the 1995 NCTA.
Alas, it turns out that these folks were shockingly prescient. We presented them with a list of about 40 new or yet-to-launch cable channels and asked these expert programmers to pick out the 10 most likely to succeed. They chose: America’s Talking, Cartoon Network, ESPN2, FX, Golf Channel, History Channel, HGTV, Sci Fi, Food Network, Turner Classic Movies.
On this list, only America’s Talking did not become a top-tier net on its own, but even that channel was re-engineered into MSNBC, and AT’s founding president, Roger Ailes, parlayed the “talk cable” approach into a wee bit of programming success of his own.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.