NCTA argues against program access in L.A.

The city of Los Angeles does not have the right to impose any program-access

requirements on Comcast Corp., the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association told Mayor James Hahn Tuesday.

Comcast wants the city to transfer to it the cable license of AT&T

Broadband, a company Comcast bought last year.

In a Nov. 15 letter, City Attorney Rockard Delgadillo said the city has the

right to impose such a condition on the license transfer according to state and

federal law, and it can impose that condition either now or later.

The NCTA disagreed, saying that federal law leaves the determination of

program-access requirements strictly in the hands of the federal government with

the Federal Communications Commission as monitor.

"Congress intended to occupy the field regarding the regulation of such

matters," wrote Dan Brenner, senior vice president of legal affairs for the NCTA.

"It not only explicitly pre-empted inconsistent state and local regulation, but

also precluded federal, state and local regulation from regulating this field at

all."

In the letter, Brenner placed the impetus for the proposed program-access

requirement on Verizon Communications, although he wondered why because Verizon owns no cable

systems.

"Its motivation may arise out of its status as a competitor in nonvideo

markets," Brenner wrote.