NCTA Ad Targets A La Carte

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is encouraging the Senate Commerce Committee not to adopt a proposed amendment to a telecom reform bill on a la carte cable service.

The bill as drafted already encourages cable operators to create tiers of family-friendly programming, but Senator John McCain wants cable to allow subscribers to create their own channel lineups and plans to introduce an amendment to that effect..

In an ad NCTA is taking out in the Washington Post and Washington Times over the next couple of days in advance of the Senate Commerce Committee markup of the bill June 22, the lead line is "'A La Carte' Is French For 'Expensive.'" The tag line: "A La Carte Means You Pay More For Less."

In between it suggests that Discovery or History Channel or religious networks could be at risk, or that rates could rise dramatically.