NCSN picks up Ivy League rights
Start-up sports network National College Sports Network is building up its sports-programming portfolio in preparation for its launch early next year.
NCSN Wednesday signed up a seven-year deal to air Division I-AA football
beginning next season.
The network is picking up rights to college sports or leagues that currently
don't get much play on national cable. ESPN owns most of the national rights to
marquee sports like college football, basketball and baseball.
NCSN recently closed deals with major college athletic conferences like the
Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic 10 and West Coast Conference to air a range of
sports, including tennis, soccer, track and field and gymnastics.
NCSN has yet to sign up any distribution deals with cable or satellite
operators.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.