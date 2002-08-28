NCSN picks up Ivy League rights

Start-up sports network National College Sports Network is building up its sports-programming portfolio in preparation for its launch early next year.

NCSN Wednesday signed up a seven-year deal to air Division I-AA football

beginning next season.

The network is picking up rights to college sports or leagues that currently

don't get much play on national cable. ESPN owns most of the national rights to

marquee sports like college football, basketball and baseball.

NCSN recently closed deals with major college athletic conferences like the

Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic 10 and West Coast Conference to air a range of

sports, including tennis, soccer, track and field and gymnastics.

NCSN has yet to sign up any distribution deals with cable or satellite

operators.