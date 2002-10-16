NCSN gives women's sports airtime

National College Sports Network plans to air more than 500 hours per year

of women's college sports when the channel launches early next year.

NCSN unveiled sports pacts with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association

and the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The network also plans a

weekly one-hour women's-sports highlight show.

NCSN has already signed up deals with two-dozen major collegiate-sports

conferences to air sports ranging from wrestling to soccer.

ESPN and Fox Sports already hold the rights for most big-ticket college

sports, including men's basketball and football, but NCSN has some rights to

smaller schools.

The network, looking to launch in January 2003, is still hunting for

distribution from cable and satellite operators.