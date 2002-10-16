NCSN gives women's sports airtime
National College Sports Network plans to air more than 500 hours per year
of women's college sports when the channel launches early next year.
NCSN unveiled sports pacts with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association
and the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The network also plans a
weekly one-hour women's-sports highlight show.
NCSN has already signed up deals with two-dozen major collegiate-sports
conferences to air sports ranging from wrestling to soccer.
ESPN and Fox Sports already hold the rights for most big-ticket college
sports, including men's basketball and football, but NCSN has some rights to
smaller schools.
The network, looking to launch in January 2003, is still hunting for
distribution from cable and satellite operators.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.