NCSN adds Big 12
Start-up National College Sports Network is adding the Big 12 Conference to its stable.
NCSN, slated to launch in early 2003, will air 19 Big 12 Conference
championships for sports ranging from cross-country to baseball.
The network does not, however, get rights to the Big 12's biggest TV
properties -- men's basketball or football.
NCSN has inked similar deals with the Big East, Big 10 and Atlantic Coast
Conference sports leagues.
