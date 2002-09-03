NCSN adds Big 12

Start-up National College Sports Network is adding the Big 12 Conference to its stable.

NCSN, slated to launch in early 2003, will air 19 Big 12 Conference

championships for sports ranging from cross-country to baseball.

The network does not, however, get rights to the Big 12's biggest TV

properties -- men's basketball or football.

NCSN has inked similar deals with the Big East, Big 10 and Atlantic Coast

Conference sports leagues.