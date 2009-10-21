'NCIS' Duo, 'Loser' Shine in Ratings
On a night when baseball preempted Fox's reality programming, ratings
for each of its rivals were on the rise Tuesday. CBS won in key demos
behind its hot NCIS duo, while NBC's The Biggest Loser set season
highs. ABC also saw highs with its unscripted combo of Shark Tank and Dancing With the Stars.
According to preliminary nationals from
Nielsen, CBS opened the night in dominating fashion thanks to NCIS
(4.7 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, 20.6 million viewers overall) and
then ran first or second in most categories at 9 p.m. with NCIS: Los
Angeles (3.9/10 in 18-49, 16.5 million viewers overall), which had its
best showing in three weeks. Closing things out was fellow rookie drama The Good Wife (2.7/7 in 18-49, 12.9 million viewers overall), which
was on par with last week and placed second to baseball in demos while
winning its hour in total viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.