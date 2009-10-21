'NCIS' Duo, 'Loser' Shine in Ratings

On a night when baseball preempted Fox's reality programming, ratings

for each of its rivals were on the rise Tuesday. CBS won in key demos

behind its hot NCIS duo, while NBC's The Biggest Loser set season

highs. ABC also saw highs with its unscripted combo of Shark Tank and Dancing With the Stars.

According to preliminary nationals from

Nielsen, CBS opened the night in dominating fashion thanks to NCIS

(4.7 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, 20.6 million viewers overall) and

then ran first or second in most categories at 9 p.m. with NCIS: Los

Angeles (3.9/10 in 18-49, 16.5 million viewers overall), which had its

best showing in three weeks. Closing things out was fellow rookie drama The Good Wife (2.7/7 in 18-49, 12.9 million viewers overall), which

was on par with last week and placed second to baseball in demos while

winning its hour in total viewers.

