NCC revives one-stop shopping in NYC

National Cable Communications will become the national spot-sales rep firm

for Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp.'s New York Interconnect, News 12 Networks

and MetroChannels, effective in January.

The transition from RASCO's New York Cablevision Sales to NCC -- which is

owned by Cablevision Systems Corp. and, since mid-2000, Comcast Corp. -- will

take about 30 days.

NCC also represents Time Warner CityCable in New York, which means that the

rep firm will bring the Big Apple interconnect closer to one-stop shopping than

it has been since the system quit the interconnect several years ago in a

dispute with RASCO.

Since TWCC's exit, agency buyers have had to use two-stop shopping -- via the

interconnect and the operator -- to cable households in the New York DMA.

NCC has sales offices in 14 key markets, and, according to a spokesman, it is

continuing to expand its ad-sales force. It is aiming to have 33 account

executives reporting to eight team sales managers by the end of January.

Spokesman Dean Diltz noted that one-third of those staffers have already been

hired. It was unclear at press time how many of NYCS' 20 or sosales

staffers might relocate to NCC as that in-house RASCO unit is dissolved.

NCC also announced that its CableLink Interconnects division is joining

forces with Visible World Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. to test

addressable advertising at its interconnected markets.

The test started this week in Albany, N.Y., and it will expand to the six

other CableLink markets. By the week of Jan. 27, clients will be able to target

4 million cable homes, the companies said.

The 'IntelliSpot' system, developed by Visible World and SeaChange, will

enable the spot-cable ad-sales rep firm to simultaneously transmit commercials

to various geographic zones across television markets, they

added.