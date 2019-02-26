NCC Names Niemeijer as Chief Technology Officer

NCC Media said it named Gerrit Niemeijer, a programmatic TV pioneer as its chief technology officer.

Niemeijer had been chief technology officer of Visible World, where he won technical Emmy Awards. Visible World was sold to Comcast.

At NCC, the advertising sales company owned by Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, Niemeijer will oversee ongoing development of the company’s TV advertising platform.

“Gerrit has been one of the foremost architects driving the development of the advanced television ecosystem for the past two decades and we are thrilled to welcome him to NCC,” said Nicolle Pangis, CEO of NCC Media. “He will play a vital role as we continue to extend the capabilities of our platform to encompass a broader range of intelligent advertising solution.”

Since Pangis was named CEO last May, the former GroupM executive has brought in a new senior staff, including chief data officer Bob Ivins and chief privacy officer Noga Rosenthal, as NCC pushes into data-driven and addressable advertising.

At Visible World, Niemeijer led the development of AudienceXpress, the first programmatic platform for buying linear TV, He holds more than 20 patents in the advanced TV space.

Before Visible World, Niemeijer was VP and senior project manager at Philips, where he developed its digital set-top box platform and started a unit that integrated internet technologies into consumer electronics platforms.

“NCC Media is uniquely positioned in the TV space with its unparalleled data and inventory resources and world class technology infrastructure,” said Niemeijer. “I look forward to helping lead to the company’s efforts as we refine, improve and extend the capabilities of our world-class TV advertising platform.”