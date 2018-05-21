GroupM’s Pangis Tapped As New CEO At NCC Media

The three cable giants that own NCC Media said they have named GroupM programmatic leader Nicolle Pangis as president and CEO of the national cable advertising sales organization.

Pangis had been global chief operating officer at GroupM’s [m] Platform, where she oversaw strategic partnerships, product management and technology development. Prior to [m] Platform, Pangis was a s global chief revenue officer of Xaxis, an early programmatic digital media business, then its global chief operating officer.

She is replacing former NCC Media President and CEO Greg Schaefer, who is retiring.

“NCC has an excellent reputation in the linear ad space, and will now extend that leadership position into the advanced ad business,” said David Kline, Executive Vice President and President of Media Sales at Charter Communications. “Nicolle, now armed with premium multi-screen television content, great viewership insights and the scale required to deliver on advertisers needs combined with her past experiences in programmatic digital is the perfect combination needed to drive NCC to great heights.”

NCC is owned by Charter, Comcast and Cox and is looking to grow its data-driven media business with both linear networks and addressable advertising.

“NCC Media is a trusted media partner for many of the world’s largest advertisers and I’m thrilled to join the company as we launch the next phase in our development,” said Nicolle Pangis, President and CEO, NCC Media. “I’m excited to build out the teams and platforms that truly unlock the best of NCC Media and empower our partners and brands with the best products as the evolution of addressable media continues.”

In April, NCC created a new division that will design, deploy and sell unified advertising solutions across NCC’s participants’ national footprint. The group will build products that deliver targeted audiences across linear and video on demand platforms.

“We are excited to have Nicolle on board to lead NCC’s transition,” said Billy Farina, Senior Vice President at Cox Media. “This is another step in future-proofing NCC and clear sign that we are reinventing the business to meet the demands of brands and marketers.”