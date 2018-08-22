NCC Media Names Rosenthal as Chief Privacy Officer

NCC Media said it named Noga Rosenthal as chief privacy officer and general counsel.

Rosenthal, who had been in charge of privacy at Epsilon, will report to NCC Media CEO Nicolle Pangis.

Along with Pangis and new chief data officer Bob Ivins, Rosenthal is part of a big management turnover at NCC Media, owned by Comcast, Charter and Cox.

NCC is pushing into data-driven and addressable advertising, raising the importance of privacy issues. Rosenthal will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive privacy programs as part of her oversight of NCC’s legal operations.

“Noga has played a central role in building a more responsible data practices framework for the global media industry and we are thrilled to welcome her to NCC,” said Pangis. “She will be a key asset as we continue to expand the breadth of our data-driven addressable and linear television offerings.”

Before Epsilon, Rosenthal was general counsel for NAI, and senior VO and general counsel of WPP’s Xaxis programmatic unit.

“NCC Media is revolutionizing the TV advertising space, helping to build a smarter, more attributable ecosystem that works better for consumers, brands and media owners,” said Rosenthal. “I look forward to working closely with Nicolle and the NCC team in delivering on our vision for a positive and useful advertising experience.”