NCAA Hoops Final Up 9% Over 2006

Florida’s victory over Ohio State in Monday night’s NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game averaged a 12.2 household rating/20 share, a 9% bump over last year’s Florida-UCLA (11.2/18) March Madness final.

Monday night’s game peaked at a 13.8/25 from 11-11:30 pm ET.

Saturday’s national semifinals had averaged an 8.7/17, up 1% from last year’s 8.6/17 average.

In all, 132.7 million viewers watch at least some of the tournament, up 3% from the 128.5 million last year.