N.C. station seeks access to trial

WSOC-TV Charlotte, N.C. is hoping to gain access to the murder trial of former Carolina Panthers receiver Rae Carruth, over opposition from Carruth's defense. The former NFL player has been charged with killing a woman who was carrying his child last November. Doctors were able to save the baby.

Both the local station and Court TV have asked the state court to allow coverage of the trial. WSOC-TV News Director Vicki Montet said that news organizations are not usually turned down by the courts, but that some local jurisdictions are more favorable toward cameras in the courtroom than others, and that Mecklenburg County was not among those favorable. So far the state, which is seeking the death penalty for Carruth, has not taken a position, she says.