NBR Worldwide Acquires PBS Program ‘Nightly Business Report'

A private firm known as NBR Worldwide has acquired the daily business newscast Nightly Business Report (NBR) from the PBS station WPBT Miami. WPBT produces the newscast, which airs on over 250 PBS affiliates and is anchored by Susie Gharib and Tom Hudson.

NBR has been on for 30 years and is watched by an estimated 500,000 viewers, according to WPBT. WPBT will continue to produce the program.

Mykalai Kontilai is NBR Worldwide's chairman and CEO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We will continue to produce the crisp, balanced, business reporting and analysis that viewers have come to expect," said Kontilai, "while taking advantage of opportunities to expand the NBR brand and build upon the public education foundations that has driven and informed the audience for the last 30 years."

NBR Worldwide will expand the NBR brand through targeted programs and social media, while exploring new distribution arrangements and launching www.nbr.com.

The New York Times described Kontilai, 40, as "a former manager of mixed martial artists and distributor of instructional television programs." He also co-owned a production company called Public Media.