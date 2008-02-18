NBCU's In the Loop with iVillage to End Production in March

NBC Universal’s In the Loop with iVillage, which airs on the group’s 10 owned-and-operated stations, will go out of production at the end of March, an NBCU spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

From April until September, stations will have to fill the hour with programming of their choosing. Come fall, Warner Bros.’ The Bonnie Hunt Show is the likely replacement.

In the Loop was created and launched in December 2006 after NBCU purchased woman-focused Web portal iVillage for $600 million in that same year. In the Loop’s ratings always have been challenged. NBCU revamped the show last September, hoping to improve its performance, to no avail.

The show originated out of NBCU’s WMAQ Chicago and was hosted by Apprentice veterans Bill Rancic and Ereka Vetrini and comedian Kim Coles.