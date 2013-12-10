NBCUniversal Foundation Grants $1.2 Million To Local Non-Profits

The NBCUniversal Foundation, in partnership with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, announced $1.2 million in grants for local non-profit organizations in the 10 markets where NBC owns a TV station. Each of the stations promoted the initiative locally and created a panel to review and select the grant recipients.

In its second year, NBCUniversal’s 21st Century Solutions grant program supports what it calls “innovative, high-impact initiatives” in civic engagement, education, technology and other fields. The recipients include a workforce development program for students with disabilities, a microsavings initiative aimed to help low-income working families gain financial stability, and a scalable digital platform that connects a person with a need, a nonprofit provider and an everyday donor.

The grants include $100,000 to City Kids Foundation in New York, $50,000 to The Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation in Los Angeles, $50,000 The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and $25,000 to the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation in Washington.

“NBCUniversal and our NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations are in a unique position to engage communities across the country around social innovation and our 21st Century Solutions program allows us to recognize those local efforts,” said Beth Colleton, senior VP of corporate social responsibility for NBCUniversal. “We are excited by this year’s grant recipients and the impactful change they will create.”