NBCUniversal Buys WWSI Philadelphia
NBCUniversal has agreed to acquire Telemundo affiliate WWSI
Philadelphia from ZGS Communications for $19 million. The Spanish-language
station is licensed to Atlantic City, N.J.
NBCUniversal owns WCAU in DMA No. 4, as well as the
Telemundo network and owned group.
"We are looking forward to building off the success of
our Philadelphia Telemundo affiliate and helping expand the reach of
Telemundo," said NBCUniversal in a statement. "This acquisition
highlights our commitment to the Spanish-language community and will help
bolster our ongoing efforts to serve our Hispanic communities, businesses and
audiences."
NBCUniversal will announce new local programming for the
station soon.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
ZGS Communications is a large holder of Telemundo
affiliates. Its chairman, Ronald Gordon, is the former president of the
Telemundo owned group. Eduardo Zavala is the ZGS president/COO.
ZGS purchased WWSI from Hispanic Broadcasters of
Philadelphia in 2008 for $10 million.
