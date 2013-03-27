NBCUniversal Buys WWSI Philadelphia

NBCUniversal has agreed to acquire Telemundo affiliate WWSI

Philadelphia from ZGS Communications for $19 million. The Spanish-language

station is licensed to Atlantic City, N.J.





NBCUniversal owns WCAU in DMA No. 4, as well as the

Telemundo network and owned group.





"We are looking forward to building off the success of

our Philadelphia Telemundo affiliate and helping expand the reach of

Telemundo," said NBCUniversal in a statement. "This acquisition

highlights our commitment to the Spanish-language community and will help

bolster our ongoing efforts to serve our Hispanic communities, businesses and

audiences."





NBCUniversal will announce new local programming for the

station soon.





The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.





ZGS Communications is a large holder of Telemundo

affiliates. Its chairman, Ronald Gordon, is the former president of the

Telemundo owned group. Eduardo Zavala is the ZGS president/COO.





ZGS purchased WWSI from Hispanic Broadcasters of

Philadelphia in 2008 for $10 million.