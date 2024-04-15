NBCU Using NextGen TV To Provide Personalized Broadcasts at 6 Stations

NBCUniversal said it is using NextGen TV technology to launch personalized experiences for broadcast viewers on six of its owned stations in four markets, starting Monday.

The technology is designed to create added engagement with viewers, advanced advertising opportunities and enhanced measurement of viewing.

In the four markets, NBC and Telemundo station viewers with NextGen sets and antennas will be able to go back to the beginning of shows, pause what they’re watching and select from a variety of content, including hyper-local weather forecasts.

The initial six stations are WNBC (NBC) and WNJU (Telemundo) New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WCAU in Philadelphia and WTVJ (NBC) and WSCV (Telemundo) Miami.

Viewers will be able to access the features while watching national shows–such as the Today show–or local programming. Today viewers can follow an onscreen prompt and drill down into local weather using their remote controls.

They can also pick from a variety of news stories in categories including sports, local and weather.

NBCU said the new NextGen application will be available in other markets soon. The technology is being demonstrated by NBCU at NAB Show in Las Vegas Monday.

Broadcasters like NBCU are trying to attract younger viewers who have cut the cable cord or have never subscribed to pay TV. Many have also never used an antenna.

Proponents of NextGen TV and the new ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast technology believe that providing viewers with the kind of control they’re used to with digital video will help slow or reverse the trend of eyeballs and ad dollars moving to streaming.

“The launch of this innovative experience is a considerable milestone for broadcast television and demonstrates the immense potential and possibilities NextGen TV has for viewers, programmers, stations and advertisers,” said Shawn Makhijani, senior VP of business development and strategy & NBC Spot On for NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “We are proud to further our leadership position in ATSC 3.0 by developing this innovative product with our partners and look forward to the continued evolution of its capabilities and benefits.”

NBCU’s application was created with Fincons, Evertz’s Ease Live and Pearl TV.

The interactive programming integrates and delivers public safety alerts from FEMA and The Weather Channel.