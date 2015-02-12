NBCU Ups Leo to Program Strategy Executive VP, Lifestyle Nets

NBCUniversal cable executive Jerry Leo has been promoted to executive VP, program strategy, lifestyle networks and production, Bravo Media. Leo, who continues to oversee strategic planning and programming for Bravo and Oxygen, will add E! Entertainment and Esquire Network to his purview in the new role.

“Jerry is a strong leader with extensive industry knowledge, keen programming instincts and his finger on the competitive pulse,” said Frances Berwick, president, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “His expanded role over all four brands enables us to align an overarching programming strategy and create impactful growth across all platforms."

Leo’s elevation follows a restructuring of several of NBCUniversal’s cable networks in September that saw Bravo and Oxygen chief Berwick gain oversight of E! and Esquire. That move followed a larger reorganization of NBCUniversal’s cable properties under Bonnie Hammer in 2013.

Leo has been at Bravo since 2005, when he joined as VP, strategic program planning and scheduling. In 2013, he added scheduling strategy for Oxygen to his responsibilities. Previous stints include MTV Networks and NBC.