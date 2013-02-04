Hammer to Oversee All NBCU Cable Entertainment Networks in Restructuring

NBCUniversal on Monday announced a restructuring of its

executive team, with Bonnie Hammer assuming responsibility for its entire cable

entertainment portfolio and Lauren Zalaznick, who had previously overseen

networks including Bravo, Oxygen and Style, moving to a new role focusing on

digital, monetization and emerging technology.

Additionally, NBCU is bringing on Joe Uva in the new role of

chairman, Hispanic enterprises and content, overseeing Telemundo and mun2. Uva

was most recently president and CEO of Univision Communications.

Hammer and Zalaznick will begin their new roles immediately,

with Uva starting on April 3. All three will serve on NBCU's executive

committee and report to NBCU CEO Steve Burke.

"Now, more than ever, we need to simplify our organization

and take advantage of the breadth of our assets," Burke said in the

announcement. "At the same time, we need to focus more on innovation and

emerging technologies. These organization changes are designed to do just

that."

The consolidation to the newly named Cable Entertainment

Group follows similar moves for NBCU's sports and news businesses under Comcast

leadership. Last July, Burkeconsolidated NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC under the NBC News Group under Pat

Fili-Krushel. NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network and Golf Channel

were similarly put under the NBC Sports Group umbrella under Mark Lazarus in 2011.

With the promotion, Hammer adds oversight of Bravo, Oxygen,

Style, Sprout and TV One to her portfolio which already included USA, Syfy, E!,

G4, Cloo, Chiller, Universal HD, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire

Studios. Hammer's oversight will now represent 50% of the company's operating

cash flow, according to Burke.

Zalaznick, who becomes executive VP, NBCU, will focus on

innovation, digital, monetization and emerging technology, including TV

Everywhere and alternative windowing strategies. She will also help develop

NBCU's consumer products strategy, following her involvement in rebranding

Bravo Media, Oxygen Media and Style Media into multiplatform assets.

NBCU digital properties Fandango and Daily Candy will

continue to report to Zalaznick and she will remain involved with sales and

marketing in the Integrated Media Group, which includes Women at NBCU and

Hispanics at NBCU.

Uva will be tasked with expanding NBCU's Hispanic franchise,

as well as increasing the presence of content targeted to the country's 50

million Hispanics in all of its network and platforms, "so our coverage better

represents this shifting landscape," Burke said. Emiliano Romano, president of

Telemundo and mun2, will now report to Uva.