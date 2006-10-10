NBCU, TWC Push VOD, Flight 93 Memorial
NBC Universal and Time Warner Cable in New York and New Jersey are teaming on a promotion to drive up buy rates for VOD and raise money for a 9/11 memorial at the same time.
The two are partnering on a promotion to donate a percentage of the $3.95 per pop for on-demand purchase of United 93 to a fund to create a national memorial to the passengers who brought down the plane before it could be used as a weapon against a building or monument in D.C.
They are guaranteeing at least $5,000 to the fund. The film runs through February 2007.
