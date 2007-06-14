NBCU TV Studio Rechristened Universal Media Studios.
By Ben Grossman
The changes continue at NBC Universal. The company today announced it was renaming its NBC Universal Television Studio, which will now be known as Universal Media Studios.
The name change is effective immediately.
The new name comes in the wake of the massive management shake-up at NBC Universal that left Katherine Pope in the role of president of the studio after the departure of former studio chief Angela Bromstad.
