NBCU Transforms Rockefeller Center Into Paris-Themed Olympic Hub

NBCUniversal is turning Rockefeller Center, its base in midtown Manhattan, into what it calls a hub for Team USA fans during the Olympics. That includes Parisian food, photo-ops, watch parties and athlete visits. The activities and themes will run from the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, until the Closing Ceremony Sunday, August 11.

Fans will be invited to pose for photos with symbols of the Paris Olympic Games, including a replica Eiffel Tower, Olympic medal podium and a giant Olympic Rings display.

NBCUniversal’s Rockefeller Center “Olympics hub.” (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

“Transforming iconic Rockefeller Center into our U.S. home for the Paris Olympics gives Team USA fans a chance to interact with our coverage of the Games even though the Games are taking place thousands of miles away,” NBC Sports senior VP, consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor said. “The interactive events, photo ops and athlete visits will give Team USA fans an immersive Parisian experience and the ability to cheer on the world’s best athletes at one of the most recognizable locations in New York.”

NBCU and Michelob Ultra will team up to transform a section of The Rink into a Parisian-themed patio and bar. The area will include viewing screens, spots for photo-ops, and an area featuring table games for attendees to play.

Fans will have the chance to meet select USA athletes at Top of the Rock, The Rink and other locales within Rockefeller Center.

The Rock Center hub will also feature a four-wall installation celebrating streamer Peacock, the digital cube featuring Peacock Olympic shows such as Gold Zone and Watch with Alex Cooper. Peacock will stream every Olympic event, and will feature more than 5,000 hours of live coverage.