NBCU Telemundo Adds Revenue & Distribution Execs

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises expanded its revenue strategy and distribution business unit by hiring two new executives.

Malu Carmona-Botana (Image credit: NBCU Telemundo)

Ezequiel Fonseca Zas, previously with ViacomCBS International, was named senior VP of Revenue Strategy and Distribution. Malu Carmona-Botana, formerly with A+E Networks, was appointed VP of Content Monetization. Both are new positions.

Fonseca Zas will reporty to Peter Blacker, Telemund’s executive VP, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of DTC Licensing. Carmona-Botana will report to Fonseca Zas. Both new execs will be based in Miami.

“Ezequiel and Malu each bring a unique and deep set of media expertise in Spanish and English, which will help us expand the formats and multilingual experiences across AVOD, SVOD and DTC platforms that Telemundo has pioneered for over ten years in the US and across the globe,” said Blacker.