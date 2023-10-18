NBCUniversal Says Paris Olympics Ad Sales Are Pacing Ahead of Tokyo 2021

Comcast NBCUniversal said 2024 Olympics and Paralympics advertising sales are pacing ahead of the $1.8 billion generated by the previous summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were moved to 2021 from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the advertising inventory in the live coverage of the Paris opening ceremony is already sold out. Also sold out are all of the planned halftime sponsorships for team events, such as basketball and soccer, across NBCU’s platforms,

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games is the great aggregator of viewership bringing cultures and communities together to celebrate the pinnacle of athletic achievement and root for their favorite athletes and team,” said Dan Lovinger, president, Olympic & Paralympic partnerships at NBCU.

“With this level of comradery, the Olympic & Paralympic movement offers sponsors and advertisers a premium environment to reach dedicated and engaged consumers anywhere and everywhere they are and builds long-lasting impacts for brands within and beyond the Games,” Lovinger said.

Also sold out are NBCU Olympic Prime Pod sponsorships, which provide shorter, high-impact commercial breaks. Prime Pods will run across both linear and streaming coverage and will include new Peacock ad innovations.

The Olympics, which start July 26, 2024, will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous games,

Meanwhile, every Olympic and Paralympic event will stream live and on-demand on Peacock for the first time.

NBCUniversal will provide more than 140 televised hours of coverage plus 1,500 streaming hours on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

“Over the past year, NBCUniversal has deployed a new consumer engagement vision and reimagined marketing approach for Paris 2022,” NBCU chief marketing officer, sports & entertainment Jenny Storms said. “Along with incredible athlete stories, Paris is a key aspect of our marketing and promotional efforts as it is a top destination for Gen Z and millennials and the Eiffel Tower alone is a top location posted on social media. Our star-studded bespoke campaigns started earlier, bringing Paris 2024 into the cultural conversation and generating millions of impressions and higher intent-to-view figures than recent Games, and we’re just getting started.”