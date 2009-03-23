NBCU Reorganizes Network Field Sales Team

Filed at 12:17 p.m. EST on Mar. 23, 2009

NBC Universal has reorganized the field sales teams for its networks, which include USA, Sci Fi, Bravo, Oxygen, CNBC and MSNBC.

Bridget Farley, VP, West-Midwest region; Heather McCallion, VP, East region; and Bruce Levinson, VP, Southwest region, get expanded duties, while Corinne Harradine, director, West region, will move from Burbank, Calif., to Atlanta.

Farley's territory expands from 16 to 24 states; McCallion's expands from 19 to 22 states, while Levinson will go from three states to six. He also handles accounts for the National Cable Television Cooperative and Cable One. They will report to Mary Murano, executive VP, TV Networks Distribution.

Harradine's territory shifts from three Western states to four Southern ones, with her former territory divided up between Farley and Levinson. Harradine reports to McCallion.

The reorganization is partly a byproduct of NBCU's 5% staffing cut from several months back, said a source, and partly a response to the changing face of the company--acquisitions of Bravo, Vivendi, Oxygen--and of consolidation and restructuring of MSO's like Cox, Comcast and Charter.