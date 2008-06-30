NBCU Promotes Zigler

Vivi Zigler, executive vice president of NBC Digital and New Media, was named president of NBC Universal Digital Entertainment, a newly created post.

Zigler will shepherd all of the NBCU entertainment Web sites, which will continue to report to their respective operational executives. She will also continue to oversee the NBC Universal Digital Studio and NBC Digital Entertainment.

The new title is in recognition of her role in growing traffic to the NBC.com Web site and helping to transform it from a promotional site to a revenue-generator, NBCU said.

Zigler's background includes programming and marketing at NBC, co-owned Bravo and at the local-station level.