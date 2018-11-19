NBCU Promotes Stimmel to Executive VP, Ad Sales

NBCUniversal said that Carrie Stimmel has been promoted to executive VP, lifestyle and Hispanic advertising sales.

Stimmel, who had been senior VP, reports to Laura Molen, who was promoted over the summer to president, advertising sales and partnerships at NBCU.

In her new post, Stimmel will lead sales teams responsible for national advertising and marketing partnerships on Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Telemundo and Universo.

She played a key role in selling Oxygen to advertisers after it was rebranded in 2017.

“Carrie’s combined experience in the cable entertainment and Hispanic media spaces makes her the ultimate candidate to take on this role and lead our Lifestyle and Hispanic sales teams to continued success,” said Molen. “She is a proven leader, collaborative colleague and great role model who I’m excited to partner with as we continue to best serve our valued customers across the industry.”

Stimmel joined NBCU in 2014 from Univision. Before that she was with Nickelodeon.