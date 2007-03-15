NBCU To Produce Original Broadband Series for Break.com

NBCU Digital Studios will produce an original broadband series for Website Break.com .

The series will run ad-supported on Break.com starting in the second quarter and will focus on “beautiful women finding creative ways to break different objects,” according to a statement. It has a working title of Breakers.

This is not NBCU Digital's first foray into original online programming. The company also produces a chat show to discuss Bravo reality programming called Watch What Happens as well as a lifestyle infotainment show for MSN called A Big Life with Sissy Biggers .

Break.com, which has been online since 1998 and claims 16 million unique monthly visitors, focuses on the 15-35 year-old male set with a large library of videos and images including sports content from WCSN .