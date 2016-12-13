NBCU Names Scheiner Senior VP News Ad Sales

Ann Scheiner has been promoted to senior VP, news advertising sales at NBCUniversal.

Scheiner, who had led the news group’s relationships with media buying groups Publicis, OMG and Horizon, will report to Mark Miller, head of sales for the news group, working alongside Tom Stevens and Lou Tosto overseeing the news ad sales teams

The 22-year NBCU veteran also was responsible for the sales effort that led to the Citi Concert Series on Today. She also was on the team that launched MSNBC.

“Over the years she has shown herself to be a proven leader, valuable teammate and dedicated sales professional,” Miller said in an internal memo.