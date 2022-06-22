NBCU Names Sara Ahmad-Visomirski Creative Services Head in South Florida

Sara Ahmad-Visomirski was named VP of creative services and community relations for NBCUniversal’s TV stations in South Florida, WTVJ-TV and WSCV-TV.

Ahmad-Visomirski, previously VP and director of creative services at Paramount’s KYW-TV and WPSG-TV, replaces Susan Solano, who left the station last month.

“Sara is smart and a seasoned marketer who is driven by innovation. I’m excited for her to take the helm of our Creative Services and Community Affairs operations, at a time where our work for delivering local news and information to our communities is more important than ever,” said Jorge Carballo, president and general manager for WTVJ and WSCV. “I look forward to the great work that Sara and our marketing and community affairs teams will do.”

Ahmad-Visomirski launched her career in South Florida as an intern for WPLG-TV, Miami. Since then she’s worked in Dallas, West Palm Beach, Pittsburgh and Kansas City. ■