NBCU Names Diversity Heads For Parks, Advertising Units

NBCUniversal announced new heads of diversity, equity and inclusion for its Universal Parks and Resorts division and its global advertising and partnerships unit.

Peter Backer is expanding his role with the advertising group, overseeing all external and internal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, reporting to Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnership.

Blacker will continue to report to Laura Molen, President Advertising and Partnerships as Executive Vice President, Agency Partnerships and lead of sales efforts for OMG, Telemundo and Peacock. Previously, Peter served as the Chief Commercial Officer and Head of DTC Licensing for Telemundo Enterprises.

Xiomara Wiley was promoted to chief diversity officer, Universal Parks and Resource, reporting to Mark Woodbury, chairman and ceo of the parks business.

She most recently served as executive VP and CMO for Universal Parks & Resorts North America.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment as an industry and a company. To build a better future for our employees, our partners, and our viewers, we must build a more inclusive one. And Peter is the perfect person to lead the charge.” said Yaccarino. “He brings a wealth of experience to the table, along with unmatched compassion, empathy, and a drive to make a positive impact. I have no doubt Peter and his team will take our DEI efforts to new heights, while transforming the way we work together now and in the future.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are a fundamental part of our business,” Mark Woodbury said. “Xiomara’s deep knowledge of our business and her ongoing involvement in our DEI efforts will make her a strong and positive force as we work to keep these initiatives a top priority for our team members and guests. She will make sure we continue to drive change and awareness and hold us accountable for doing so.”

Wiley and Blacker will work closely with Craig Robinson, NBCUniversal’s Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, ■