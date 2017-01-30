NBCU Names Alcobe Senior VP of Human Resources

Fabrizio Alcobe, senior VP of administration for Univision, has joined NBCUniversal Telemundo as senior VP of human resources.

Alcobe will be based in Miami, reporting to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises and the company's international group.

Alcobe will be charged with uniting the workforces of Telemundo and NBCU International into their new global headquarters—a new 450,000 square foot, $250 million headquarters in Miami-Dade County.