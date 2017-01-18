NBCU Named Brennan General Manager of Sprout

NBCUniversal named Deirdre Brennan general manager of kids network Sprout.

Brennan, who had been VP of content at Corus Entertainment, joins Sprout, which has turned over its executive team since the departure of president Sandy Wax last year.

Brennan will oversee programming, marketing and business strategy at the 24-hour service aimed at pre-schoolers. She will report to Frances Berwick, president of lifestyle networks at NBCU Cable Entertainment.

“Deirdre is one of the most well respected children’s media executives in the world – she is smart, strategic, and collaborative – with a proven track record of success,” said Berwick. “Sprout is evolving and growing rapidly as we reinvent our business model to an originals-driven brand, and I’m thrilled to have a leader with Deirdre’s unparalleled experience drive this growth phase.”

NBCU said Brennan will set the strategy for all network and digital operations, with organizational oversight that includes programming, development, marketing, digital, finance, communications, insights and strategy. She will manage the greenlight process and work closely with producers and international broadcasters as well as with the global creative community to bolster the network’s relationships with top talent, writers and showrunners. Brennan will also work closely across all NBCUniversal businesses, including Universal Brand Development, Universal Cable Productions, and DreamWorks to optimize projects and resources that grow the company’s overall kids strategy.

Brennan will relocate from Toronto to New York next month.