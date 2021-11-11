NBCU Makes Deal With Holler To Grow Digital Sticker Business

NBCUniversal said it has formed an exclusive deal with Holler, which creates digital stickers that appear in electronic messages.

(Image credit: Holler)

Holler will create emoji-like stickers aligned with NBCU’s intellectual property and NBCU will help scale up Holler’s sales operation, while giving NBCU more opportunities to monetize social conversations.

The partnership will kick off within PayPal’s Venmo. Consumers will be able to use branded stickers linked to cultural moments and trends when they send messages using the payment application.

The deal is part of NBCU’s efforts to invest in technology and social media that shape consumer behavior. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“At NBCUniversal, we have a longstanding commitment to investing in partnerships that connect our clients and audiences in meaningful ways,” said Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “Holler is a unique partner, dedicated to content innovation in the rapidly growing digital messaging space, and we’re thrilled to extend our consumer reach and capabilities through this partnership.”

Holler creates stickers that are contextually relevant using artificial intelligence technology and its creative studio.

“From our first conversations, it was clear that NBCUniversal understood the huge potential of Conversational Media as a channel to meaningfully connect with audiences,” said Travis Montaque, founder & CEO, Holler. “By enabling NBCU’s advertising partners to extend their programs into the Holler experience, we are able to help people chat by providing them popular IP in contextually relevant moments, and we’re excited to continue to bring even more Conversational Media experiences to life with NBCU over time.”